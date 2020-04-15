Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $569,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 181.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens raised their price objective on Mastercard from $264.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.26.

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.84, for a total transaction of $12,479,498.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,717,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,178,686,846.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,347 shares of company stock worth $112,669,594. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $270.72 on Wednesday. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

