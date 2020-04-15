Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 379 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,290,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $3,720,000. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,081,000 after buying an additional 40,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in CVS Health by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,546,047 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $114,531,000 after buying an additional 209,283 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.11.

CVS stock opened at $61.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.38 and a 200-day moving average of $67.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

