Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,415 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $336,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,893.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $33,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,417 shares of company stock valued at $936,696 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $36.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.18. Progress Software Corp has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Progress Software had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progress Software Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Progress Software from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

