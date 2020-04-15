Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 770 Shares of Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

DIN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. MKM Partners lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

DIN stock opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. Dine Brands Global Inc has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $104.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 55.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 4,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $443,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay D. Johns sold 8,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $721,640.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,583.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,727. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.