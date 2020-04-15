Macquarie Group Ltd. Makes New $258,000 Investment in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,625,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,547,000 after buying an additional 9,499 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,645,000 after buying an additional 13,669 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,689,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,080,000 after buying an additional 111,676 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,634,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,340,000 after purchasing an additional 571,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,344,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,225,000 after purchasing an additional 109,830 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Bancorpsouth Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bancorpsouth Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.14.

Shares of NYSE BXS opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.30. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $32.97.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $245.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.60 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.48%.

Bancorpsouth Bank Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

