Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Shares of HCC stock opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.84. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $33.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $662.03 million, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HCC shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

