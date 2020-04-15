Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 8,674 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,674 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 299,097 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 84,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,659,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,735,000 after acquiring an additional 164,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alan L. Tyson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 125,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,932.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nicola Santoro, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.49. New Residential Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $17.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $216.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.17%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Argus lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

