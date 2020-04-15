Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 163.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 245.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 965,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,505,000 after purchasing an additional 686,172 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,711,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,305,000 after purchasing an additional 634,947 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,714,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,222,000 after purchasing an additional 514,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,539,000 after purchasing an additional 494,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,891,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,176,000 after buying an additional 404,399 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

In other news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.57 per share, for a total transaction of $80,570.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Shares of LOPE opened at $78.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.19. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 1-year low of $57.89 and a 1-year high of $132.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.54.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $213.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.