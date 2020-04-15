Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 118.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Munish Nanda sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $107,055.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,311,293.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $81.49 on Wednesday. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $114.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.54.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $400.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

WTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.32.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

