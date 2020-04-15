Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) shares shot up 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.15, 21,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,371,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NR. Raymond James dropped their price target on Newpark Resources from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore ISI lowered Newpark Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Capital One Financial lowered Newpark Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Newpark Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Newpark Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $99.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,658,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,210,000 after acquiring an additional 52,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Newpark Resources by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,954,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,526,000 after purchasing an additional 225,468 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,032,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after buying an additional 1,078,622 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,781,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after buying an additional 23,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,352,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 652,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

