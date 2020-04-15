Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 300 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 131.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 24,858 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 127,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter valued at $6,610,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 779,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,701,000 after purchasing an additional 73,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hologic from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hologic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hologic from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.