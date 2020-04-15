AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AerCap by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,433,000 after buying an additional 13,445 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of AerCap by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,754,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,600,000 after buying an additional 468,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of AerCap by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 100,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 46,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut shares of AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of AerCap from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AerCap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

AerCap stock opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.21. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $64.86.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.45. AerCap had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

