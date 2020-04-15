Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Shares Up 1.7%

Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.83 and last traded at $8.61, 1,381,038 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,009,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Eventbrite from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Eventbrite currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $775.33 million, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.42.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 21.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eventbrite Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Eventbrite by 440.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

