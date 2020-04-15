Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Polaris Industries by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,353,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,673,000 after buying an additional 62,414 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Polaris Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,214,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,550,000 after buying an additional 19,618 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Polaris Industries by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,007,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,461,000 after buying an additional 31,821 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Polaris Industries by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 884,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,935,000 after buying an additional 168,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Polaris Industries by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 725,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,795,000 after buying an additional 461,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Polaris Industries news, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $3,646,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PII shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Polaris Industries from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $56.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. Polaris Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $104.37.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 4.78%. Polaris Industries’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is 39.24%.

Polaris Industries Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

