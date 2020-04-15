Regis (NYSE:RGS) Shares Up 8.1%

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)’s share price shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.97 and last traded at $8.39, 511,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 680,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RGS. UBS Group lowered their price target on Regis from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $350.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $208.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.40 million. Regis had a positive return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Regis Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Bakken sold 14,679 shares of Regis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $219,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Regis by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regis by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Regis by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Regis in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Regis by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

