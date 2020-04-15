Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.93, approximately 1,393,829 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,916,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $44.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.50 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVM. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

