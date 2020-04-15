Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) by 88.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in IQIYI were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IQ. Al Mehwar Commercial Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQIYI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,479,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 10,197.9% in the 4th quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,835,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,973 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 235.7% during the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,804,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,202 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQIYI during the 4th quarter worth $19,631,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in IQIYI by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,440,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,963,000 after buying an additional 909,242 shares during the period. 24.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. IQIYI Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.16. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.24.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($3.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($2.94). The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. IQIYI had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.62%. IQIYI’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.83) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IQIYI Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of IQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. CLSA raised shares of IQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. HSBC raised shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.38.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

