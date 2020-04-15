PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Shares Up 1.4%

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) shot up 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.19, 30,425 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 686,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PBFX. Raymond James cut shares of PBF Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PBF Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on PBF Logistics from $18.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on PBF Logistics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $474.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.73 million. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 83.83% and a net margin of 29.48%. PBF Logistics’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.92%. This is a boost from PBF Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is 104.52%.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $267,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 318,344 shares of company stock worth $1,553,425 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBFX. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in PBF Logistics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,969,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,377,000 after acquiring an additional 169,134 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 819,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,598,000 after purchasing an additional 53,406 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $736,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 24,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.01% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX)

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

