3,360 Shares in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,699,000 after buying an additional 73,406 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 244.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 71,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 39,053 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,943,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRET opened at $60.25 on Wednesday. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a twelve month low of $43.58 and a twelve month high of $85.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.86 million. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 44.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IRET shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.86.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

