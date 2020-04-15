Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 2,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on MLM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.47.

NYSE:MLM opened at $203.19 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.08 and a 1-year high of $281.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.