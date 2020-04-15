Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 10,800 Shares of American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFIN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Finance Trust by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,427,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,888 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in American Finance Trust by 243.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 21,439 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in American Finance Trust by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 86,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Finance Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 544,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 30,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in American Finance Trust by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AFIN shares. B. Riley upgraded American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Finance Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of American Finance Trust stock opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. American Finance Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $15.18. The firm has a market cap of $752.82 million, a PE ratio of -239.67 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.0708 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.86%.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

