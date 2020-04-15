Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 185.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,474,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,449,000 after buying an additional 628,945 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,900,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,782,000 after buying an additional 578,200 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 284.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 178,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,695,000 after buying an additional 132,401 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,013,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,131,000 after buying an additional 97,510 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,472,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,863,000 after acquiring an additional 85,421 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of AptarGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.83.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $104.02 on Wednesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.84 and a 12 month high of $126.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

