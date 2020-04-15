SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock Holdings Raised by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 182.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,266 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,909,000 after purchasing an additional 531,348 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 357,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after buying an additional 138,124 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 341,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after buying an additional 113,151 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,763,000 after buying an additional 88,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 126,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after buying an additional 75,191 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 10,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $626,577.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,833,324.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 26,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $1,576,145.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,369,602.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,167 shares of company stock valued at $5,514,449. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, January 17th. First Analysis boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $49.01 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $62.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.70.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.99 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

