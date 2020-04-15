Macquarie Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BOH opened at $58.73 on Wednesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $95.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.11 and a 200 day moving average of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $171.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.00 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.20%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $1,058,222.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,889,178.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Erickson acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.79 per share, for a total transaction of $25,826.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,236.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Bank of Hawaii has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

