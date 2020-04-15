Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 4,015 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 69.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TIF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.89.

Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $129.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.57. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $78.60 and a 12 month high of $134.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

