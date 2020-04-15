Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 12,527 Shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Apr 15th, 2020

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 401.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,527 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,925,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,439,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,111,000 after purchasing an additional 657,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,274,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,387,000 after purchasing an additional 74,670 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 108,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,706,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,518,000 after purchasing an additional 87,168 shares during the period.

In other news, COO Diana M. Charletta bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $223,300.00. Also, CEO Thomas F. Karam bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $478,500.00. Insiders have purchased 130,000 shares of company stock worth $791,200 over the last ninety days.

ETRN opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $22.29.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $425.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.80 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETRN. BidaskClub upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.04.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

