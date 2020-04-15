15,800 Shares in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 12,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $71.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TWO shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Maxim Group cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,503 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $67,950.27. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 156,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,084.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 7,722 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $116,756.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 218,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,299,441.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,286 shares of company stock worth $427,812. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.