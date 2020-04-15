New Home (NYSE:NWHM) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Shares of New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) rose 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.74, approximately 8,520 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 231,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of New Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $32.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.14 million for the quarter. New Home had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWHM. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of New Home by 239.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of New Home by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 115,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 13,504 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of New Home by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,714,000. 48.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Home (NYSE:NWHM)

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

