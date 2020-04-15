Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) shot up 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.82, 26,349 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 648,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

SMLP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $112.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.61 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 83.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Midstream Partners LP will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMLP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $96,000. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $39,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 351,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 171,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 18,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

