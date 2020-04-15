NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Trading Up 1.9%

NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT)’s share price was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.80 and last traded at $15.93, approximately 29,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 562,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.

NEWT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of NEWTEK Business Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NEWTEK Business Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average is $20.45. The stock has a market cap of $332.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). NEWTEK Business Services had a net margin of 69.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $15.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NEWTEK Business Services Corp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.88%. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.54%.

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.93 per share, with a total value of $31,860.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,500.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,505 shares of company stock worth $106,246. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 221,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 46,336 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 358,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 286,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 18,019 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 87,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 10,807 shares during the period. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

