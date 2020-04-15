Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Trading Up 5.6%

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) shares rose 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.13 and last traded at $3.18, approximately 34,685 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 667,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QUAD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Quad/Graphics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $162.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Quad/Graphics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Quad/Graphics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

About Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD)

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

