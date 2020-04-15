Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.70 and last traded at $60.03, 6,218,485 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 10,190,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.31.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.08.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $111,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,353,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,584 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

