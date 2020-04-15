Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Stock Price Up 17.6%

Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) shares rose 17.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.60, approximately 53,967 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 797,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

SELB has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $190.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 17,769.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 668,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

