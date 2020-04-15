Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Trading 6.8% Higher

Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT)’s share price traded up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.48, 507,510 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 825,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average of $7.34. The company has a market cap of $487.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.45.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Quotient Ltd will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Quotient news, CFO Peter Buhler purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Prondzynski Heino Von purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 239,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,688. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Quotient by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Quotient in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 47,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 11,539 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Quotient by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 11,746 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Quotient during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

