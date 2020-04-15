USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Trading 11.5% Higher

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) traded up 11.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.73 and last traded at $7.95, 20,714 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 663,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on USA Compression Partners from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley lowered USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered USA Compression Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.86.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.12 million, a P/E ratio of -405.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $178.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.19 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 31,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 51,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 28,143 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 473.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 53,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

