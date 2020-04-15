Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Stock Price Up 34.7%

Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN)’s stock price rose 34.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.58, approximately 975,188 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 383% from the average daily volume of 201,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

ALRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Aileron Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRN. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 632.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 348,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 300,544 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 150,833 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 66,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 44,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

About Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

