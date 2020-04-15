Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) Shares Up 0.8%

Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) shares shot up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.43 and last traded at $6.31, 19,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 449,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CURO. Stephens downgraded shares of Curo Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Curo Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.65, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.18. The company has a market cap of $259.71 million, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 3.13.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Curo Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 271.21%. The company had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.73 million. As a group, analysts predict that Curo Group Holdings Corp will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Terry Gene Pittman sold 33,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $452,695.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,656.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $26,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,069,822 shares of company stock valued at $26,966,580 in the last ninety days. 44.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Curo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,913,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Curo Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $751,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Curo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,656,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Curo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,577,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Curo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,554,000. 41.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

