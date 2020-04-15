B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Up 9%

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) shares shot up 9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.48, 718,850 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 9,242,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

BTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.34.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $313.66 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 3,091.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 33,699 shares during the last quarter.

About B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

