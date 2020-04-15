Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) Trading Up 3.3%

Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE:GEN) traded up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.93, 4,825 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 540,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Genesis Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $154.20 million, a PE ratio of -43.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Genesis Healthcare had a net margin of 0.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 1,245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 911,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 844,161 shares during the period. First Washington CORP lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 4,193,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 500,602 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 21.8% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,436,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 436,848 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,167,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 245,755 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 980,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 97,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.29% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:GEN)

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

