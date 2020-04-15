Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Shares Up 3%

Shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.16 and last traded at $5.79, 184,888 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,795,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WES. UBS Group raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average is $16.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $723.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.34 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Crane bought 340,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 499,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,250.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Ure acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,031,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000,000 after purchasing an additional 982,752 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $5,025,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $4,472,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $5,321,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 145,604 shares in the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

