Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)’s stock price was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.47, approximately 1,182,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 27,273,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RIG shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Transocean in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price target on the stock. Argus downgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Transocean from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Transocean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

The company has a market cap of $894.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.29 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 40.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Transocean LTD will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Transocean news, Director Chad C. Deaton purchased 35,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $105,350.00. Also, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,083 shares in the company, valued at $557,308.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at $45,097,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at $1,725,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Transocean by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,379,380 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $43,889,000 after acquiring an additional 250,134 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Transocean by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 305,915 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Transocean by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 945,373 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 29,830 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

