Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Stock Price Up 11.9%

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) rose 11.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.24, approximately 497,062 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 387,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

AQST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $97.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.36.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 million. Analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

About Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.