Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Trading Up 4.4%

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.40 and last traded at $18.99, approximately 302,747 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,468,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.

PAAS has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Pan American Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $404.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.10 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 6.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,743,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,861,000 after acquiring an additional 614,884 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,435,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,385,000 after acquiring an additional 886,344 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,670,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,335,000 after acquiring an additional 594,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,214,000. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 2,271,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,808,000 after buying an additional 11,654 shares in the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.