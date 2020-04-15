The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Shares Up 2.7%

The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)’s share price rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.99 and last traded at $14.33, approximately 1,208,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,704,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.18.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.29). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $621.71 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The GEO Group Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.69%. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

In other The GEO Group news, CFO Brian Evans purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $56,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 116,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,249.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David J. Venturella bought 6,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $97,623.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 60,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,999.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 526,637 shares of company stock valued at $8,691,642. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 64,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,191,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

