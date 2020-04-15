Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) shares traded up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.56 and last traded at $6.56, 17,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 486,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Invacare in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Invacare from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Get Invacare alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $220.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.98.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Invacare’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invacare Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Invacare’s payout ratio is -4.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invacare by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Invacare by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 39,488 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 26,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Invacare by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 24,457 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invacare during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Invacare by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter.

About Invacare (NYSE:IVC)

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.