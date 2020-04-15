NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) Trading Up 3%

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) was up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.48 and last traded at $11.28, approximately 29,020 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 78,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

Several brokerages have commented on NREF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.2198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th.

In other news, President James D. Dondero bought 123,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,344,972.80. Also, insider Matt Mcgraner bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $33,888.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 274,071 shares of company stock valued at $4,531,012.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

