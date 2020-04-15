DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Trading Up 4%

Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) were up 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.82, approximately 260,608 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 934,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

A number of analysts have commented on DRRX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.40.

Get DURECT alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $372.06 million, a P/E ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 69.61% and a negative return on equity of 100.24%. Analysts anticipate that DURECT Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DURECT news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 77,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $131,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRRX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DURECT during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in DURECT during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in DURECT by 173.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 517,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 328,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in DURECT by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its holdings in DURECT by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 1,655,996 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 122,741 shares during the last quarter. 46.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.