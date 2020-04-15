VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stock Price Up 5%

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2020

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) was up 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.97 and last traded at $30.40, approximately 22,778,562 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 67,588,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.95.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

