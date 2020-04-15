InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of InspireMD Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.67, approximately 26 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 216,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

NSPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InspireMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of InspireMD in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InspireMD stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of InspireMD Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) by 102.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,633 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 1.67% of InspireMD worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

