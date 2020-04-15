Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Trading 1.9% Higher

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.93 and last traded at $15.33, 1,339,976 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,921,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.64 and a beta of 3.02.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $451.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.59 million. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J William Gurley acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $15,800,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 944,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,923,210.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,300,000 shares of company stock worth $19,625,000 and sold 121,146 shares worth $3,160,099. Company insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 447,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after buying an additional 11,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,808,000 after purchasing an additional 69,428 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 703,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,060,000 after purchasing an additional 184,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at $504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

